Trump 100% Within His Rights to Probe Election Irregularities - Senate Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump is entirely within his constitutional rights to investigate election irregularities and to wait until all results are in from last Tuesday's presidential election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

"President Trump is 100-percent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options," McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor on Monday. "We have the tools and institutions we need to address any concerns. The president has every right to look into allegations and request recounts under the law."

McConnell never referred to the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as winner of the election and he similarly refused to recognize Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, as the next vice president.

"[I]n the United States of America, all legal ballots must be counted, any illegal ballots not be counted," McConnell said.

That electoral process needed to be "transparent or observable by all sides" and the Federal legal system should handle disputes as it had done before, he added.

McConnell also, however, stopped short making any direct allegations of fraud anywhere in the counting of votes and he did not refer to support allegations Trump has made that the election was stolen from him.