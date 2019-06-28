UrduPoint.com
Trump, Abe, Modi Discuss Trade Relations, Global Security, Iran - White House

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:40 PM

US President Donald Trump on Friday held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the Japanese city of Osaka to discuss a number of issues, including global security, trade relations, 5G technology and the Iranian crisis, a statement from the White House said

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Friday held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the Japanese city of Osaka to discuss a number of issues, including global security, trade relations, 5G technology and the Iranian crisis, a statement from the White House said.

"President @realDonaldTrump, Prime Minister @AbeShinzo, and Prime Minister @narendramodi held their first trilateral meeting at the last #G20 summit. Today, they reiterated their commitment to cooperation on global security and the development of resilient, secure infrastructure," the White House tweeted.

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump hailed the meeting as productive, saying that the leaders also discussed the 5G technology, "particularly with the focus on its security implications," trade relations between the nations as well as Iran's issue.

In a separate meeting with Modi, Trump addressed the issues of enhancing "defense cooperation" and safeguarding peace and stability in the Indian Ocean and Pacific region.

