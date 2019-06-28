UrduPoint.com
Trump, Abe Not Discussing US-Japanese Security Treaty At G20 - Japanese Foreign Ministry

Trump, Abe Not Discussing US-Japanese Security Treaty at G20 - Japanese Foreign Ministry

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not discuss the security treaty between the two countries at their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday, the press secretary of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Takeshi Osuga, said.

The meeting was held just one day after Trump questioned the fairness of the treaty, signed in 1951, claiming that the deal enabled Tokyo to watch the United States being attacked "on a Sony television," while Americans would protect Tokyo with their own lives if necessary.

"The Japan-US security treaty was not brought up at the bilateral summit," Osuga said at a briefing.

