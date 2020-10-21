UrduPoint.com
Trump Abruptly Ends His Interview With CBS News' '60 Minutes' - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:10 AM

Trump Abruptly Ends His Interview With CBS News' '60 Minutes' - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) US President Donald Trump abruptly ended his CBS news' "60 Minutes" interview on Tuesday some 45 minutes after the start, telling the network's host Lesley Stahl he believed they had enough material to use, CNN reported citing sources.

The program, filmed on Tuesday at the White House, is slated to air on Sunday. It is supposed to also feature Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Trump's opponent - former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate for vice president, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Sources said Trump had not returned for an appearance he had been supposed to tape with Pence.

More Stories From World

