Trump Abruptly Ends Press Briefing As Secret Service Escort US President Out Of Room
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump abruptly ended a scheduled press conference after being briefed by the Secret Service and was escorted out by the security detail.
Reporters from the White House press pool said via Twitter on Monday that the briefing room was subsequently placed on lockdown.