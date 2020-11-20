UrduPoint.com
Trump Abuses Office, Intimidates Michigan Election Officials - Biden Campaign Adviser

Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

US President Donald Trump is abusing the power of office and intimidating election officials, Biden campaign adviser Bob Bauer said during a briefing on Friday with regard to Trump inviting Michigan state lawmakers to visit the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is abusing the power of office and intimidating election officials, Biden campaign adviser Bob Bauer said during a briefing on Friday with regard to Trump inviting Michigan state lawmakers to visit the White House.

Trump reportedly issued the invitation for the meeting to take place at the White House on Friday.

"Am I concerned about Donald Trump's conduct in calling legislative leaders to Washington? Of course. It's an abuse of office, it's an open attempt to intimidate election officials," Bauer said.

However, Bauer said he is not concerned over the prospect of election results being overturned in Michigan, saying that the Michigan legislature cannot legally do what Trump is considering.

Bauer said Trump is working to have the Michigan legislators send the slate of electors to give him Michigan's electoral votes.

Bauer also said that such a move is unprecedented, unconstitutional and, if successful, would be subject to a legal challenge.

The former White House counsel also said he believes Trump may delay vote certification in states across the United States but will be stymied by existing and immovable deadlines.

Most major US news networks have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the 20220 presidential election.

Trump has said he has won the election but alleged victory was stolen from him via massive election fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has initiated audits and recounts in several states and has filed a umber of lawsuits. Some states have said they did not find evidence of substantial election fraud.

