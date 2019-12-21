WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) US President Donald Trump has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to deliver his State of the Union address before Congress on February 4, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"President Donald J. Trump has accepted the Speaker's invitation to deliver the State of the Union Address on February 4, 2020," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Pelosi sent a letter to Trump inviting him to deliver his State of the Union address on February 4 before a joint session of Congress.

Tensions are high between Trump and Congressional Democrats after the House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against the US president for allegedly withholding security assistance to Ukraine as a means to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption from political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who worked with Burisma.

Following an impeachment by the House, the Senate should begin a trial of the president. But the House has not yet delivered the impeachment articles to the Senate, and it remains unclear when Trump's impeachment trial might begin.