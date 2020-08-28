Trump Accepts Republican Nomination, Warns of 'Violent Anarchy' Under Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party's nomination on the final night of the convention during a speech in which he contrasted his law-and-order approach to rival Joe Biden, whom he claimed would allow violent anarchists to overrun America's cities.

"At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas," Trump said on Thursday night, the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC). "Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans or whether we give free reign to violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens. And this election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life, or whether we allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it."

Trump warned the United States "can never allow mob rule" and said in the strongest possible terms the Republican Party condemns violence in cities like Kenosha, Wisconsin and other Democratic-run cities. The US president also slammed his rival Joe Biden for remaining silent on rioting during the entire Democratic convention last week.

Trump promised to cut taxes "very substantially" and make America the manufacturing superpower of the world. Trump citing record low unemployment said he has done more for the black community in three years than Biden did in 47 years.

This election, Trump added, will decide whether the United States will "rapidly create millions of high-paying jobs or whether we crush our industries and send millions of these jobs overseas."

With respect to the COVID-19 crisis, the president said the United States will have a safe vaccine by the end of the year and that together Americans will "crush the virus". He said the US had the lowest case-fatality rate in the Western world and in Europe it's three times higher. Trump said Biden's disastrous plan to shut down the economy is not a solution to the virus but a surrender to it.

Trump threatened to impose penalties on any companies who outsource operations and will incentivize others to bring jobs back.

He said his administration has taken the "toughest, strongest, boldest" action against China.

With respect to the military, Trump said the United States will build the world's best cyber and missile defense capabilities. The president also said he wants keep US troops out of costly foreign wars.

Earlier during the convention, several Republican officials painted a dark picture of what America, they claim, would be like under Biden.

In a recorded message, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats want government to control all facets of American life and asked voters to ensure the Democrats do not take control of the Senate.

Former New York City mayor and Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said the riots raging through Democratic-run cities provide a preview of what a Biden presidency would look like. The head of the Police Benevolent Association, which represents 50,000 current and former New York City police officers, Patrick Lynch, said the Democratic Party has "walked away" from law enforcement departments by slashing budgets.

Biden has often said he has no plans to defund police, a position that has irritated the Democratic Party's progressive wing.

Earlier in the day, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave a rebuttal speech to the RNC, where she defended the ongoing racially-charged protests reignited with the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. The Senator also criticized Trump of failing to protect the American people with his "incompetence" towards the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The RNC kicked off in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this week. US Election Day will take place on November 3, although some Americans will receive mail-in ballots next week. Trump has claimed mail-in ballots will help the Democrats steal "millions" of votes, but has failed to provide any proof to support the notion.