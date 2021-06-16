Trump Accepts Texas Governor Invite for Visit to Southern Border June 30 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Former President Donald Trump said he has accepted an invite from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to visit the US southern border on June 30 to get a first-hand look at the border crisis.

"I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation's decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021," Trump said in a press release on Tuesday.

Trump said the Biden administration created the border crisis after they decimated the immigration policies inherited from his administration.