Trump Accuses Biden Of Blaming Police For Violence

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Trump Accuses Biden of Blaming Police for Violence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) President Donald Trump said Joe Biden in a speech on Monday blamed law enforcement for the recent violence that has erupted in cities across the United States.

"Just watched what Biden had to say. To me, he's blaming the Police far more than he's blaming the Rioters, Anarchists, Agitators, and Looters, which he could never blame or he would lose the Radical Left [Senator] Bernie [Sanders] supports!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

Earlier in the day, in a speech in Pittsburgh, Biden called on the US public to join together in rejecting all forms of "senseless violence" from unwarranted police shootings and right wing militias to rioting and looting in US cities.

Biden said Americans had to unite and stand together both against the violence of unwarranted police shootings and that of right wing militias as well as against the senseless violence of looting, burning and the destruction of property.

On August 23, Jacob Blake, a 29-year old Black man, was shot in the back several times by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which sparked nationwide protests. Kenosha police said Blake, who was paralyzed in the shooting, had resisted arrest. Kenosha authorities have declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew amid the protests.

