Trump Accuses California of Rigging Upcoming Election With Mail-In Ballots

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) California's decision to send mail-in ballots to everyone in the states opens November's US presidential and congressional elections to massive fraud, President Donald Trump charged in presidential tweets on Tuesday.

"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that mail-in ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed out and fraudulently signed. The governor of California is sending ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one," Trump said.

Trump added that ballot mailings will be followed up with "professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote.

"

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and other Republican groups have sued California in an attempt to halt the state's mass ballot mailing following a decision by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom to send absentee ballots to all voters ahead of the 2020 general election.

Newsom claims will help protect the state against new novel coronavirus infections likely to result from in-person voting at polling stations, according to media reports.

The RNC challenge places California, the most populous US state, at the forefront of a nationwide battle between Republicans and Democrats over mail-in votes, amid a series of similar lawsuits filed in other states.