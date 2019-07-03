UrduPoint.com
Trump Accuses China, Europe Of Currency Manipulation, Stimulus

Wed 03rd July 2019

Trump accuses China, Europe of currency manipulation, stimulus

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China and Europe of deliberately weakening their currencies and stimulating their economies to gain competitive advantages over the United States

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China and Europe of deliberately weakening their currencies and stimulating their economies to gain competitive advantages over the United States.

"China and Europe playing big Currency manipulation game and pumping money into their system in order to compete with USA," he said on Twitter.

Trump also implied that the Federal Reserve should likewise ease monetary policy, something he has called for in the past.

"We should MATCH, or continue being the dummies who sit back and politely watch as other countries continue to play their games -- as they have for many years!" the president said.

