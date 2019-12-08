Trump Accuses Democrats of Changing Impeachment Rules

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Sunday said in a tweet that Democrats are changing the rules of impeachment to improve their standing in the process.

"Less than 48 hours before start of the Impeachment Hearing Hoax, on Monday, the No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats are, believe it or not, changing the Impeachment Guidelines because the facts are not on their side. When you can't win the game, change the rules!" Trump said on Twitter.

Trump did not specify exactly which rules Democrats are changing.

The House Judiciary Committee on Saturday released its report on the constitutional grounds of impeachment and is set to continue hearings next week.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in an interview with CNN Sunday that the committee may vote on articles of impeachment next week.

It is believed that Democrats can bring a number of criminal charges against Trump, including abuse of power, obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress. If the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, the case will go to the Senate, where the majority are Trump members of the same party - Republicans who do not intend to remove the president from power.