UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Changing Impeachment Rules

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 10:40 PM

Trump Accuses Democrats of Changing Impeachment Rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Sunday said in a tweet that Democrats are changing the rules of impeachment to improve their standing in the process.

"Less than 48 hours before start of the Impeachment Hearing Hoax, on Monday, the No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats are, believe it or not, changing the Impeachment Guidelines because the facts are not on their side. When you can't win the game, change the rules!" Trump said on Twitter.

Trump did not specify exactly which rules Democrats are changing.

The House Judiciary Committee on Saturday released its report on the constitutional grounds of impeachment and is set to continue hearings next week.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in an interview with CNN Sunday that the committee may vote on articles of impeachment next week.

It is believed that Democrats can bring a number of criminal charges against Trump, including abuse of power, obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress. If the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, the case will go to the Senate, where the majority are Trump members of the same party - Republicans who do not intend to remove the president from power.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Vote Twitter Trump Same May Democrats Congress Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

2 hours ago

UAE prioritises youth empowerment: Obaid Al Zaabi

2 hours ago

SALT begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

3 hours ago

DP World UAE Region partakes in GPCA 2019

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.