Trump accuses democrats of stealing Elections 2020

(@fidahassanain)

President Trump has made this tweet early in the morning and accused Democrats without citing any evidence.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) US President Donald J. Trump vowed to make a “big win” alleging that Democrats were trying to steal the US Elections 2020.

Taking to Twitter, President Trump said he would be elected again for four-year term and accused Democrats without citing any evidence.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it,” Trump said on Twitter. “A big win” for re-election,” said the Republican President.

Earlier, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden said he was optimistic about his victory.