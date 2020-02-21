UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Waging 'Misinformation Campaign' On Russia In 2020 Election

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:32 PM

Trump Accuses Democrats of Waging 'Misinformation Campaign' on Russia in 2020 Election

US President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday accused Democrats of waging a misinformation campaign by alleging that Russia favors him as a candidate in the upcoming US election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday accused Democrats of waging a misinformation campaign by alleging that Russia favors him as a candidate in the upcoming US election.

"Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa," Trump said via Twitter. "Hoax number 7."

