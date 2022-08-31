Trump Accuses FBI of Staging Photos of Scattered Documents During Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former US President Donald Trump accused the FBI on Wednesday of staging a scene during its August 8 raid of his Florida residence, claiming that they strewed documents on the floor and took photos of them for the public

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump accused the FBI on Wednesday of staging a scene during its August 8 raid of his Florida residence, claiming that they strewed documents on the floor and took photos of them for the public.

"Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see." Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

According to the inventory from the raid, the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents among about two dozen boxes it seized as part of its inquiry into potential criminal violations by the former president.