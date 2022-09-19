UrduPoint.com

Trump Accuses FBI Of Violating Constitution After 1st Visit To Mar-a-Lago Since Raid

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Trump Accuses FBI of Violating Constitution After 1st Visit to Mar-a-Lago Since Raid

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday accused the FBI of violating Constitution as he returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida for the first time since the raid in early August

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump on Monday accused the FBI of violating Constitution as he returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida for the first time since the raid in early August.

"Arrived in Florida last night and had a long and detailed chance to check out the scene of yet another government 'crime,' the FBI's Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago. I guess they don't think there is a Fourth Amendment anymore, and to them, there isn't," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

Trump noted that his home "will never be the same place" following the FBI search.

"It was 'ransacked,' and in far different condition than the way I left it. Many Agents - And they didn't even take off their shoes in my bedroom. Nice!!!" he said.

On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Agents examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled Top Secret, according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.

Trump has condemned the probe and the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.

