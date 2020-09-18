Trump Accuses Michigan Authorities of Purposely Leaving Pence Off Ballot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Thursday accused Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of purposely leaving out Vice President Mike Pence's name of some ballot for overseas voters.

"The Democrat Trump hater Secretary of State of Michigan, purposely misprinted ballots for the military, putting the wrong Names on the ballot, and actually listing a member of another party as a replacement for Vice President Mike Pence," Trump said. "Everybody is totally confused by egregious behavior, which is just the way they want it.

This was not a mistake, it was done illegally and on purpose."

On Tuesday, the Detroit Free Press newspaper reported that some Michigan voters who live abroad or serve in the military may get presidential ballots that do not include Pence's name due to a temporary error in the state's database.

The report said, according to an image of the ballot, the Libertarian Party's vice presidential nominee Jeremy Cohen is listed as Trump's running mate.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office said that there are at least 400 ballots with this error.