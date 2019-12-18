Trump Accuses Pelosi of Declaring 'Open War on American Democracy' - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi accusing her of declaring open war on democracy in the United States by proceeding with the impeachment process against him.

"By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy," Trump said in the letter.

Trump characterized the impeachment to be an illegal and partisan-attempted coup.

The US president also said that any member of Congress who votes in support of impeaching him would only show "how truly they detest America's Constitutional order."

Trump denounced the two articles of impeachment passed in the US House Judiciary Committee that accuse him of abusing power and obstructing Congress.

Trump reiterated he did nothing wrong in his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he requested Kiev investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

An impeachment vote in the House of Representatives is expected later this week.

In September, House Democrats started an impeachment inquiry after a whistle-blower complaint alleged that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to probe for corruption his political rival in the 2020 presidential campaign - Joe Biden.

If the House of Representatives impeaches Trump, he will face a trial in the Republican-majority Senate, where he is unlikely to be removed from office.

Trump has repeatedly said the impeachment inquiry was a sham and another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.