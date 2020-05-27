UrduPoint.com
Trump Accuses Twitter Of Election Interference For Fact-Checking Him On Mail-In Vote Fraud

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:20 AM

Trump Accuses Twitter of Election Interference for Fact-Checking Him on Mail-In Vote Fraud

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement said Twitter is interfering in the 2020 presidential election after the social media platform fact-checked a previous tweet criticizing mail-in ballots.

"Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election," Trump said via Twitter on Tuesday. "They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake news CNN and the Amazon Washington Post."

Trump further said Twitter is "stifling free speech" and that as US president he will not allow it to happen.

On Tuesday morning, Trump directed his comments to the state of California, which will expand mail-in voting for the elections in November as a precaution to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Trump said mail-in voting will lead to a rigged election.

Twitter's fact-check tool warns users that Trump falsely claimed mail-in ballots will lead to a rigged election. The company said, according to fact-checkers, that there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.

The company also warns users that Trump falsely claimed that California will send mail-in ballots to anyone living in the state. Twitter clarified that only registered voters will receive mail-in ballots.

