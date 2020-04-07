UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Accuses WHO Of Being 'China-Centric,' Says Will Look Into Situation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:25 PM

Trump Accuses WHO of Being 'China-Centric,' Says Will Look Into Situation

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that although the Word Health Organization (WHO) is funded largely by the United States, it is biased towards China and his administration will look into that matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that although the Word Health Organization (WHO) is funded largely by the United States, it is biased towards China and his administration will look into that matter.

"The WHO really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric," Trump said via Twitter. "We will be giving that a good look."

Related Topics

China Twitter Trump United States

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

46 minutes ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

46 minutes ago

Punjab Boards Chairmen Committee to decide Matric, ..

5 minutes ago

Iranian Oil Minister Says Spoke to Russia's Novak ..

9 minutes ago

UK registers daily record of 786 coronavirus death ..

9 minutes ago

Ample stock of commodities available with USC: Aa ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.