Trump Accuses WHO of Being 'China-Centric,' Says Will Look Into Situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that although the Word Health Organization (WHO) is funded largely by the United States, it is biased towards China and his administration will look into that matter.

"The WHO really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric," Trump said via Twitter. "We will be giving that a good look."