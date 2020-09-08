UrduPoint.com
Trump 'Actively Trying To Kill New York City' By Depriving Funds - Cuomo

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:12 PM

Trump 'Actively Trying to Kill New York City' By Depriving Funds - Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday accused US President Donald Trump of "actively trying to kill" New York City and other cities in the United States run by Democrats by not providing them federal funds amid the novel coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday accused US President Donald Trump of "actively trying to kill" New York City and other cities in the United States run by Democrats by not providing them Federal funds amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Not only is he holding up [funds for] New York City for it to drop dead, he is actively trying to kill New York City," Cuomo told a news conference. "It is personal. I think it's psychological."

Trump has threatened to cancel jobless benefits for individuals engaged in riots in New York and other Democrat-run cities that have been rocked by protests over alleged police mistreatment of minorities.

Democrats have criticized Trump for what they consider is fumbling the federal response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in 6 million infections and nearly 190,000 virus-related deaths in the United States.

Cuomo went further by accusing Trump of directly causing the outbreak in New York. He

"That is a fact. Donald Trump and his incompetence caused this," he said.

Cuomo said the pandemic was caused by the "European virus" given Trump's failure to mitigate the outbreak in time by closing borders to Europe as opposed to the US president calling it the "Chinese virus" and having closed the borders with China in February.

The New York governor also lamented Trump posing messages daily on social media like Twitter aimed at "locations and the outposts of his enemies" while continuing to deny them expedient development funds to contain the novel coronavirus.

