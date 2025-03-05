Trump Addresses A Tense Congress On Partisan Night
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) There was dismay on the left and jubilation on the right as Donald Trump addressed the US Congress on Tuesday in a tense atmosphere and with Washington's political divisions rarely more visible.
Trump entered the chamber to cheers from Republicans and took a languid stroll down the center aisle to the podium, taking his time and pressing flesh along the way.
As he passed Democrat Melanie Stansbury, the New Mexico congresswoman held up a sheet of paper reading "This is not normal."
A Republican politician snatched the sign out of her hands -- a harbinger of the tensions to come.
The ultra-Trumpist Marjorie Taylor Greene, always a politician to wear her support on her sleeve, sported a red "Trump was right about everything" cap -- in violation of a ban on headwear introduced almost two centuries ago.
When Trump arrived at the podium, the Republican half of the chamber chanted "USA! USA!" their jubilation evident in their broad grins.
On the other side of the room, the Democratic members remain seated and stony-faced.
The only (presumed) Republican who might have bested the president on the applause-o-meter: his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, who waved to acknowledge the raucous applause as she took her place, wearing a charcoal gray suit.
"To my fellow citizens, America is back!" Trump enthused as he began his address, whose theme was "Renewal of the American Dream."
