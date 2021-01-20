UrduPoint.com
Trump Addresses Supporters At Farewell Ceremony At Joint Base Andrews

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump thanked his supporters during a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, as he broke with the long-standing American tradition of attending his successor's inauguration.

"We love you, I can tell you from the bottom of my heart," Trump said.

Trump is the first president to skip his successor's inauguration since 1879, when Andrew Johnson did not attend ceremony for Ulysses S. Grant. Biden will be sworn in as 46th president of the United States by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at noon local time on Wednesday.

