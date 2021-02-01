UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:10 AM

Trump Adds 2 New Lawyers to His Legal Team Ahead of Impeachment Trial in Senate - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of two new attorneys to his impeachment defense team, Politico reports.

David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr. are now leading Trump's team, according to a statement from the former president's office, cited by Politico on Sunday.

A person familiar with the matter told Politico that former Trump campaign aide Ted Goodman is also joining the team and will be assisting with communications and Capitol Hill outreach.

On Saturday, US media reported that five of Trump's impeachment lawyers, including Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, had left the legal team.

The US House impeached Trump earlier this month, charging him with inciting the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Trump has rejected the allegations, saying the speech he delivered before the protesters stormed Capitol Hill was "totally appropriate." Trump supporters were trying to prevent Congress from certifying US President Joe Biden's election victory.

Trump's impeachment trial is set to start this month. Although Trump is no longer president, the Senate could still convict him and vote to ban him from ever running for office again. However, the required two-thirds threshold is unlikely to be hit in the Senate.

The first time that Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House was in December 2019. He was then acquitted by the Senate in February of last year (with only 1 Republican voting in favor of one article of impeachment).

