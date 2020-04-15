UrduPoint.com
Trump Adds Economist Hassett As New Senior Adviser - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:26 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has asked the former chairman of his Council of Economic Advisers to join his personal staff as a senior adviser, the White House announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, President Donald J.

Trump announced the addition of Kevin Hassett to serve as a Senior Adviser to the President," the statement said.

Hassett will return to the White House as a special government employee and will work closely with Trump's economic team, the statement said.

He left his previous position last June amid the escalating trade war with China.

