Trump Adds Economist Hassett As New Senior Adviser - White House
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:26 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has asked the former chairman of his Council of Economic Advisers to join his personal staff as a senior adviser, the White House announced in a statement on Wednesday.
"Today, President Donald J.
Trump announced the addition of Kevin Hassett to serve as a Senior Adviser to the President," the statement said.
Hassett will return to the White House as a special government employee and will work closely with Trump's economic team, the statement said.
He left his previous position last June amid the escalating trade war with China.