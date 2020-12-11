UrduPoint.com
Trump Admin. Allegedly Destroyed Evidence Of COVID-19 Guidance Meddling - House Panel

Fri 11th December 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Robert Redfield ordered the destruction of an email describing a Trump administration attempt to halt publication of an unspecified report on COVID-19, the chair of a House coronavirus panel said on Thursday.

The allegation surfaced during a transcribed interview with CDC Scientific Publications chief Charlotte Kent, who spoke with the House Coronavirus Subcommittee on December 7, panel Chairman James Clyburn said in a statement.

"During the interview, Dr. Kent stated that she was instructed to delete an August 8 email sent by HHS [Department of Health and Human Services] senior adviser Dr. Paul Alexander to her, Director Redfield, and HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo. She also stated that she was informed that the direction to delete the email came from Director Redfield," Clyburn said.

Clyburn also warned that Federal law requires the heads of federal agencies to preserve records, including emails, and that intentional destruction of records can be punished with a jail term of up to three years.

Following the Kent interview, the CDC canceled four interviews scheduled with the House panel and also refused to provide documents sought by the committee, the release said.

The committee set a December 15 deadline for the CDC to begin cooperating with the House investigation or lawmakers who would begin issuing subpoenas.

Clyburn's repeated the allegations in a letter to Health Secretary Alex Azar and Redfield, which included a request that Redfield meet with the committee on December 17 and that four canceled interviews with CDC staff be rescheduled.

The panel says it is investigating the scope of political interference by the Trump administration with scientific reports on COVID-19 and efforts to combat the disease.

