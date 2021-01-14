Trump Admin. Antitrust Chief Resigns - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Justice Department's top antitrust official, Makan Delrahim, submitted his resignation effective January 19, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

"DealBook obtained a copy of the letter, in which he listed the government's antitrust investigations into Big Tech and criminal enforcement actions against no-poaching agreements among his accomplishments," the Times report said.

DealBook is a financial news service offered by the newspaper.

The report offered no reason for Delrahim's resignation, nor did it mention last week's riot on Capitol Hill previously cited in resignations by several administration officials.