UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Admin Blocks Top US Health Official From Testifying At House Hearing - Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 02:40 AM

Trump Admin Blocks Top US Health Official From Testifying at House Hearing - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The Trump administration has blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield from testifying at a hearing before a US House education and Labor Committee to discuss steps to reopen schools amid the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Committee Chairman Robert Scott said in a press release.

"It is alarming that the Trump administration is preventing the CDC from appearing before the Committee at a time when its expertise and guidance is so critical to the health and safety of students, parents, and educators," Scott said in the release on Friday.

Scott added that the lack of transparency does a disservice to the many communities in the United States struggling with decisions to reopen schools this fall.

President Donald Trump has been pushing for schools to reopen and has criticized the CDC school reopening guidelines as being too tough. Vice President Mike Pence has emphasized that schools do not need to follow these guidelines.

The CDC is not expected to make changes to its guidelines despite Trump's criticism, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Hearing Education Trump United States Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

4 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

5 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

6 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

8 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.