UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Admin. Broke Law By Blocking Ukraine Funds - Nonpartisan Congressional Watchdog

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:34 PM

Trump Admin. Broke Law by Blocking Ukraine Funds - Nonpartisan Congressional Watchdog

The Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) violated US law by blocking congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine, the US General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a ruling on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) violated US law by blocking congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine, the US General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a ruling on Thursday.

"OMB told GAO that it withheld the funds to ensure that they were not spent 'in a manner that could conflict with the President's foreign policy,'" the congressional auditing agency said in its ruling. "The law does not permit OMB to withhold funds for policy reasons."

Related Topics

Ukraine Budget Trump Gao

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activit ..

50 minutes ago

Defective spare parts massively used in country ma ..

31 seconds ago

Iranian Parliament to Discuss 4 Anti-US Motions at ..

33 seconds ago

Putin: European Court of Human Rights Sometimes Ta ..

40 seconds ago

Russian Accounts Chamber Head Kudrin Says Was Not ..

42 seconds ago

City Traffic Police Peshawar organizes awareness s ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.