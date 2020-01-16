Trump Admin. Broke Law by Blocking Ukraine Funds - Nonpartisan Congressional Watchdog

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) violated US law by blocking congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine, the US General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a ruling on Thursday.

"OMB told GAO that it withheld the funds to ensure that they were not spent 'in a manner that could conflict with the President's foreign policy,'" the congressional auditing agency said in its ruling. "The law does not permit OMB to withhold funds for policy reasons."