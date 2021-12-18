UrduPoint.com

Trump Admin. Deliberately Undermined COVID Response For Political Purposes - House Report

Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:40 AM

Trump Admin. Deliberately Undermined COVID Response for Political Purposes - House Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Trump administration deliberately weakened the Federal government's COVID-19 response for political reasons, the US House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis said in a report out on Friday.

"The Select Subcommittee has continued to uncover evidence of the Trump Administration's deliberate efforts to undermine the nation's coronavirus response for political purposes," the report said.

It accused the previous administration of purposefully weakening the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's testing guidance to "reduce the amount of testing being conducted and obscure how rapidly the virus was spreading across the country.

"

The report from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives criticized the Trump team for promoting a "dangerous" herd immunity strategy that would have put "millions of lives at risk."

In addition, the subcommittee asserted that the previous administration failed to execute an effective early response strategy, address critical supply shortages in the early stages of the crisis, as well as implement adequate fraud controls.

