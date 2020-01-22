Trump Admin. Dismisses Democrat Demand For White House Lawyer Files as 'Joke' - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The Trump administration has rejected a demand by House impeachment managers that President Donald Trump's lawyer Pat Cipollone turn over all records on the US leader's diplomacy with Ukraine, spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Democrats are an utter joke - they have no case, and this latest political stunt proves it," Gidley said. "The idea that the Counsel to the President [Cipollone] has to turn over protected documents and confidential information is ludicrous, and to imply he can't represent the President of the United States in an impeachment proceeding is completely absurd."

House lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff and his six lawmaker assistants sent a letter to Cipollone earlier on Tuesday arguing that the chief counsel would violate lawyer ethics rules by representing Trump in the Senate Trial because he is also a "material witness" in the case.

The letter then demanded that Cipollone turn over all White House documents on Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

The Senate on Tuesday began hearing arguments on House impeachment charges, both of which deal with Trump's request that Ukraine investigate political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden at a time when Trump had withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to Kiev.

Trump defenders argue that the aid was released, that Ukraine never conducted the requested investigation and that executive privilege allowed the White House to withhold documents requested by House investigators.