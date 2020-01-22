UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Admin. Dismisses Democrat Demand For White House Lawyer Files As 'Joke' - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Admin. Dismisses Democrat Demand For White House Lawyer Files as 'Joke' - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The Trump administration has rejected a demand by House impeachment managers that President Donald Trump's lawyer Pat Cipollone turn over all records on the US leader's diplomacy with Ukraine, spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Democrats are an utter joke - they have no case, and this latest political stunt proves it," Gidley said. "The idea that the Counsel to the President [Cipollone] has to turn over protected documents and confidential information is ludicrous, and to imply he can't represent the President of the United States in an impeachment proceeding is completely absurd."

House lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff and his six lawmaker assistants sent a letter to Cipollone earlier on Tuesday arguing that the chief counsel would violate lawyer ethics rules by representing Trump in the Senate Trial because he is also a "material witness" in the case.

The letter then demanded that Cipollone turn over all White House documents on Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

The Senate on Tuesday began hearing arguments on House impeachment charges, both of which deal with Trump's request that Ukraine investigate political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden at a time when Trump had withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to Kiev.

Trump defenders argue that the aid was released, that Ukraine never conducted the requested investigation and that executive privilege allowed the White House to withhold documents requested by House investigators.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Ukraine White House Trump Kiev Lead United States Democrats All Million

Recent Stories

Virus fears infect global markets

16 minutes ago

DP World and Swissterminal enter strategic partner ..

56 minutes ago

18 clubs from 9 Arab countries will compete in AWS ..

57 minutes ago

IES 2020 begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

57 minutes ago

UAE closely following EU's decision to apply new t ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.