Trump Admin. Earmarks $252Mln Aid For Central America To Cut US-Bound Migration - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:52 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United States will provide an additional $252 million in aid to promote economic reforms and improve security in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras as part of an ongoing effort to discourage migrants from heading to the United States, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a press release on Wednesday.

"This assistance will promote US national security and further the President's goal of decreasing illegal immigration to the United States," Pompeo said.

The aid will leverage private sector investment to help counter the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, while helping address underlying security, governance and prosperity issues that drive illegal immigration to the United States, Pompeo added.

The latest $252 million package follows $258 million in targeted foreign assistance approved for the region earlier this year, according to the release.

Organized caravans from the three nations sent waves migrants to the southwestern US border, where they typically cross, turn themselves in and request political asylum.

