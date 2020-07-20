Trump Admin. Making Plans to Deploy Federal Forces to Chicago to Quell Violence - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Trump administration will send about 150 Federal law enforcement agents to Chicago, Illinois, to help local law enforcement quell the violence in the city, the Chicago Tribune reported on Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security will deploy about 150 agents to Chicago this week to help local law enforcement contain violence, the report said citing sources familiar with the matter.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is concerned about the Trump administration's plans to send federal forces to Chicago, but added that a better decision would be to enhance resources for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and to fully fund prosecutors.

Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump said he is seeking to send more federal agents to other major US cities experiencing an uptick in violence such New York City.

The Trump administration last week deployed federal agents to Portland to help quell the unrest there. The move has drawn criticism after reports emerged saying that federal officers, without badges or name tags, have detained protesters - and rioters - in an extrajudicial manner.