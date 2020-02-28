UrduPoint.com
Trump Admin. Misses Deadline To Provide Congress Report On US Election Security - Pelosi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:15 PM

The Trump administration has missed a deadline to provide Congress an update on election security, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Trump administration has missed a deadline to provide Congress an update on election security, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press release on Friday.

"The Trump administration has failed to provide Congress with a report on the ongoing attacks on America's elections from foreign governments, which was required by the bipartisan FY [fiscal year] 2020 National Defense Authorization Act," Pelosi said in the release.

Pelosi claimed that Russia is at the forefront of trying to influence the US elections and Trump is failing to hold the Kremlin accountable or strengthen the US electoral system.

Pelosi added that she expects the Trump administration to provide Congress a comprehensive plan on elections security on March 10.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system and said it refuses to be dragged in the United States' political infighting.

