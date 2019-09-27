UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Trump Admin. Nearly Doubles Arrests for US Immigration Offenses in 2018 - Research Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Immigration arrests in the United States have nearly doubled during President Donald Trump's first full fiscal year in office, the PEW Research Center said in a new report on Friday.

"The number of Federal criminal arrests for immigration offenses surged from 58,031 in fiscal 2017 to 108,667 in fiscal 2018 - an 87% increase," the report said, citing data from the US Bureau of Justice Statistics. "The 2018 total was considerably higher than in any other fiscal year in two decades."

Prosecutions also rose by 66 percent from fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2018, from 59,797 to 99,479, which was also a two-decade high.

While most immigration cases are treated as civil or administrative matters, the federal government has long prosecuted some cases criminally, a trend that accelerated greatly since the 1990s, the report said.

The report illustrates the extent to which the Trump administration is routing more immigration cases into the criminal courts, where they are being prosecuted as misdemeanors or felonies instead of handled as civil matters, the report added.

The US fiscal year runs from October 1 until September 30.

