UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Admin. Plans Limits On 'Special Immunity' For Internet, Social Media - Regulator

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump Admin. Plans Limits on 'Special Immunity' For Internet, Social Media - Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The US Federal Communications Commission plans to begin drafting new rules to "clarify" the meaning of a legal clause that protects social media companies from being sued over third-party content on their platforms, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a press release on Thursday.

"Social media companies have a First Amendment right to free speech. But they do not have a First Amendment right to a special immunity denied to other media outlets, such as newspapers and broadcasters," Pai said in the release.

Section 230 of the US Communications Act states that no provider of an "interactive computer service" can be held liable for content that users post on their platforms, or for any action taken "in good faith" to restrict access to objectionable material, even if that material is lawful and constitutionally protected.

Pai said that while he favors free expression, "many advance an overly broad interpretation" of the legal clause.

"I intend to move forward with a rulemaking to clarify its meaning," Pai said.

Pai's initiative follows a decision by Facebook and Twitter to restrict access to an article in the New York Post about former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden and the younger Biden's business dealings in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump in May directed the Commerce Department to petition the FCC to re-evaluate the rule after Twitter placed a fact-check warning on one of his tweets. Twitter has put multiple warning labels on Trump's tweets since then.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Social Media Facebook Twitter Immunity Trump New York May Commerce Post Media From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

1 hour ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

38 minutes ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

38 minutes ago

5th Gen War - Twitterati bust RAW's #Fake letter a ..

38 minutes ago

Over half EU countries 'red' on new virus travel m ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.