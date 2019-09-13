UrduPoint.com
Trump Admin. Repeals Obama-Era Expansion Of Clean Water Act To Streams, Drainage Systems

Fri 13th September 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The Trump administration revoked a 2015 rule by the Obama administration that broadly extended a US law intended to stop pollution of US waterways to drainage systems for houses, farms and small streams, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, EPA and the Department of the Army finalized a rule to repeal the previous administration's overreach in the Federal regulation of US. waters and recodify the longstanding and familiar regulatory text that previously existed," Wheeler said.

The repeal returns the United States to pre-2015 regulations while the EPA works to finalize a new set of regulations that would apply to the entire country, Wheeler said.

The EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers have crafted a pending replacement rule that would clearly define where federal jurisdiction ends and state control of local water resources begins, according to an EPA press release.

The previous rule triggered fierce blowback from farm, housing and industry groups, who claimed the Obama EPA had illegally extended the 1972 Clean Water Act to unnavigable waterways as small as storm-water drainage systems.

