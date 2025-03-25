Trump admin sent journalist classified US plan for Yemen strikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Top Trump administration officials texted a group chat including a journalist plans for strikes on Yemen's Huthi rebels, the White House said, an extraordinary security breach that shocked Washington's political elite.

US President Donald Trump announced the strikes on March 15, but The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg wrote on Monday that he had hours of advance notice via the group chat on Signal, which included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance.

Top Democrats were quick to condemn the breach, saying it was potentially illegal and calling for an investigation to find out how it happened, while Republicans tried to play down the incident.

"The message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain," National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said.

The White House said Trump "continues to have the utmost confidence in his national security team," after the US president earlier said he did not "know anything about" the issue.

Hegseth, a former Fox news host with no experience running a huge organization like the Pentagon, took no responsibility for the security breach as he spoke to reporters late Monday.

He instead attacked Goldberg and insisted that "nobody was texting war plans," despite the White House confirming the breach.

Goldberg wrote that Hegseth sent information on the strikes, including on "targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing," to the group chat.

"According to the lengthy Hegseth text, the first detonations in Yemen would be felt two hours hence, at 1:45 pm eastern time," Goldberg wrote -- a timeline that was borne out on the ground in Yemen.

The leak could have been highly damaging if Goldberg had publicized details of the plan in advance, but he did not do so.

The journalist said he was added to the group chat two days earlier, and received messages from other top government officials designating representatives who would work on the issue.

On March 14, a person identified as Vance expressed doubts about carrying out the strikes, saying he hated "bailing Europe out again," as countries there were more affected by Huthi attacks on shipping than the United States.