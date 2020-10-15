UrduPoint.com
Trump Admin. Submits Report To Congress On Officials Who Erode Freedoms In Hong Kong

Thu 15th October 2020

Trump Admin. Submits Report to Congress on Officials Who Erode Freedoms in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Trump administration has submitted a report to Congress identifying ten officials who it considers undermining fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This year's report includes ten PRC [People's Republic of China] and Hong Kong officials whose actions have undermined freedoms of assembly, speech, press, or the rule of law, or whose actions have reduced the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong," Ortagus said.

All ten individuals, including the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative region Carrie Lam, the Secretary General of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security and other officials, have been designated by the US government earlier August.

"Section 5(b) of the HKAA [Hong Kong Autonomy Act ] requires the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to submit a report to Congress 30-60 days after the Section 5(a) Report is submitted, identifying any foreign financial institution (FFI) that knowingly conducts a significant transaction with a foreign person identified in the Section 5(a) Report," the US Treasury Department said in a separate notice.

Ortagus has accused the Chinese government of crippling democratic institutions, human rights, judicial independence and individual freedoms in Hong Kong.

"The release of this report underscores our ongoing objection to Beijing's actions that are intentionally designed to erode the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and impose the CCP's [Chinese Communist Party] oppressive policies," she said.

The Trump administration condemns "problematic actions" taken by China and local Hong Kong authorities, Ortagus added.

