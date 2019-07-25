Trump Admin. to Appeal Court Ruling That Struck Down Its New Asylum Rule - White House

The Trump administration will appeal a US federal judge's ruling that blocks its plan to bar more asylum-seekers from entering the United States, the White House said in a statement on Thursday

A US federal court in California on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the administration from implementing the new rule, which would deny asylum to anyone who transited to the United States through a third country where they did not seek safe haven.

"We intend to pursue all available options to address this merit-less ruling and to defend this Nation's borders," the White House said in response to the ruling.

The White House suggested that its appeal of a federal judge's ruling blocking a plan to limit migrants applying for political asylum will include an attack on a practice known as forum shopping, in which activists seek out left-leaning judges who are likely to issue favorable ruling.

"The tyranny of a dysfunctional system that permits plaintiffs to forum shop in order to find a single district judge who will purport to dictate immigration policy to the entire Nation - even in the face of a contrary ruling by another Federal court - must come to an end," the statement said.

The new rule is intended to reduce waves of migrants that now cross the border at a rate of more than 1 million per year.

US District Judge Jon Tigar in the Northern District of California on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to accept asylum applications from all eligible migrants, effectively blocking the proposed rule. The order came hours after US District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington had allowed the rule to stand.

The White House statement said the California court ruling was based on a complaint by a "few activist groups with no legal standing."

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

The Trump administration has called for stricter immigration laws and policies for purposes of national security to prevent criminals and other maligned actors from pouring into the United States from Mexico.