Trump Admin. to Discuss Amount of COVID-19 Aid to State Governments - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The amount of aid the US Federal government will provide to state and local jurisdictions will be part of upcoming discussions on coronavirus relief, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a press conference on Thursday.

"We'll consider that, we'll have discussions," Mnuchin said when asked how much aid will be provided to US state and local governments.

Mnuchin made the comment after President Donald Trump presented during the press briefing the latest Labor Department monthly report released earlier in the day. The report said the US economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, on top of the 2.5 million created in May, prompting Trump to say the economy is coming roaring back.

Earlier on Thursday, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Republicans in both houses of Congress plan to introduce a novel coronavirus relief package later in July with a focus on helping small businesses and a second round of payments to households.

Calls for a second major relief package to follow the bipartisan $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) approved in March have been hobbled by partisan bickering.

The Republican-led Senate refused to take up a $3 trillion plan approved by the House of Representative in May because the package was approved exclusively by Democrats with no input from Republicans.