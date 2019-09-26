Trump Admin. Tried to 'Lock Down' All Records of Zelenskyy Call - Declassified Complaint

The White House tried to "lock down" all records of President Donald Trump's July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy, a government whistle-blower said in a complaint declassified on Thursday

"In the days following the phone call, I learned from multiple US officials that senior White House officials had intervened to 'lock down' all records of the phone calls, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced - as is customary - by the White House Situation Room," the complaint said.

The whistle-blower said administration officials had told him they were directed by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored for coordination, finalization and distribution to Cabinet-level officials.

The transcript was instead loaded into a separate electronic system that is otherwise used to store and handle classified information of an especially sensitive nature, the whistle-blower complaint said.

"One White House official described this act as an abuse of this electronic system because the call did not contain anything remotely sensitive from a national security perspective," the complaint said.

During the July 25 phone call, Trump suggested Zelensyy should investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is widely regarded as a top contender for the Democratic nomination. Congressional Democrats have started an inquiry to impeach Trump for using his public office to solicit foreign interference in a US election.