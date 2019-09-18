Trump Admin. Urges Congress to Permanently Reauthorize USA Freedom Act Provisions - DNI

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Trump administration is calling on lawmakers in Congress to permanently reauthorize legislation that restricts US intelligence gathering methods of Americans' domestic communications, Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire said on Wednesday.

"The administration supports a clean and permanent reauthorization of all the USA Freedom Act provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that will expire in December 2019, including the 'lone wolf' and 'roving wiretap' authorities, and the acquisition of business records, including call-detail records, under Title V of FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act]," Maquire said in a statement.

Maguire said the Trump administration looks forward to working with Congress to reauthorize these provisions.

Whistleblower Edward Snowden's revelation of a massive US government surveillance program resulted in the 2015 passage by of the USA Freedom Act.

The USA Freedom Act outlaws the bulk collection of phone and other records of US citizens and requires a court order for the authorities to examine an individual's telephone usage.