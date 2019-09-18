UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Admin. Urges Congress To Permanently Reauthorize USA Freedom Act Provisions - DNI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:49 PM

Trump Admin. Urges Congress to Permanently Reauthorize USA Freedom Act Provisions - DNI

The Trump administration is calling on lawmakers in Congress to permanently reauthorize legislation that restricts US intelligence gathering methods of Americans' domestic communications, Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Trump administration is calling on lawmakers in Congress to permanently reauthorize legislation that restricts US intelligence gathering methods of Americans' domestic communications, Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire said on Wednesday.

"The administration supports a clean and permanent reauthorization of all the USA Freedom Act provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that will expire in December 2019, including the 'lone wolf' and 'roving wiretap' authorities, and the acquisition of business records, including call-detail records, under Title V of FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act]," Maquire said in a statement.

Maguire said the Trump administration looks forward to working with Congress to reauthorize these provisions.

Whistleblower Edward Snowden's revelation of a massive US government surveillance program resulted in the 2015 passage by of the USA Freedom Act.

The USA Freedom Act outlaws the bulk collection of phone and other records of US citizens and requires a court order for the authorities to examine an individual's telephone usage.

Related Topics

USA Business Trump December Congress 2015 2019 All Government Court

Recent Stories

Illegal constructions demolished during operation ..

44 seconds ago

Iranian-Made Delta Wing Drone Attacked Saudi Aramc ..

45 seconds ago

Recreational activities to be restored soon at lak ..

48 seconds ago

Punjab Women Belt Wrestling Championship to be hel ..

52 seconds ago

Turkish delegate visits Punjab University

7 minutes ago

Highlighting Kashmir issue is govt's top priority: ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.