Trump Admin. Wants US House To Reconvene To Work Jointly On Phase 4 Stimulus - McEnany

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Trump Admin. Wants US House to Reconvene to Work Jointly on Phase 4 Stimulus - McEnany

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Trump administration encourages the House of Representatives to reconvene soon and join in work on the Phase 4 economic stimulus package, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday.

"We are going to work with Congress, we are going to come up hopefully with Phase 4.

We encourage the House to maybe reconvene soon," McEnany said during a briefing.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives - unlike the Republican-led Senate -continues its recess induced by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to see the national infrastructure rebuilding program and the payroll tax cut incorporated in the Phase 4 relief package.

