UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Aims To Remove 'Shields' Enabling Social Media Censors - White House

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Administration Aims to Remove 'Shields' Enabling Social Media Censors - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Trump administration is looking into taking down shields social media companies use that allow them to censor information on their platforms, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"There are various shields in place that essentially shield some of these social media companies and allow them to censor conservative users and we're not able to see what happens behind those shields," McEnany said.  "So we're looking at ways to remove those shields, to shed some light on what is happening in some of the decision-making behind the scenes."

Later on Thursday, US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order that will push for federal regulation to penalize social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Google for censoring online content.

Trump's order is expected to direct an agency within the Commerce Department to file a petition with the Federal Communications Commission to clarify the scope of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 law that is considered foundational to the internet's expansion, the report said.

The statute provides platforms legal immunity for content posted by third-party users while also giving them legal cover to make good-faith efforts to moderate their platforms, the report added.

The president's action comes after an unprecedented decision by Twitter this week to apply a fact-checking label to his content alleging that mail-in ballots are a source of voter fraud.

Related Topics

Internet Google Social Media Facebook Twitter Immunity White House Trump Commerce

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

29 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

29 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.