Trump Administration Announces $1.8Bln For US States Fighting Opioid Crisis - Health Dept.

Trump Administration Announces $1.8Bln for US States Fighting Opioid Crisis - Health Dept.

The US government has earmarked an additional $1.9 billion for states to combat an opioid overdose epidemic that claims at an estimated 91 lives daily, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The US government has earmarked an additional $1.9 billion for states to combat an opioid overdose epidemic that claims at an estimated 91 lives daily, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"This funding from CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] will help state and local governments track overdose data as closely to real-time as possible and support them in work to prevent overdoses and save lives," the release said. "Funding for the first year is being awarded to 47 states, Washington, DC, 16 localities, and two territories.

The $1.9 billion includes more than $900 million in new funding to scale-up prevention and response activities and an additional $932 million in opioid response grants all 50 states, the release said.

The new funding brings the total invested to fight the opioid epidemic in the United States to $9 billion, the release added.

The CDC estimates that opioid abuse results in more than 1,000 visits to hospital emergency rooms and about 91 opioid overdose deaths each day.

