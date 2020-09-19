UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Approves $14 Billion In COVID-19 Aid For Farmers - Agriculture Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Trump Administration Approves $14 Billion in COVID-19 Aid for Farmers - Agriculture Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The Trump administration has approved $14 billion for US farmers impacted by the restrictive measures imposed to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a statement on Friday.

"An additional $14 billion Dollars for agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19," the statement said.

The Agriculture Department explained that the financial assistance is provided to the farmers so that they can absorb the increased marketing costs associated with the pandemic.

This is the second round of aid for farmers approved by the Trump administration since the novel coronavirus hit the United States earlier in the year. The first round, totaling $19 billion, was rolled out in April, at the height of economic lockdowns to curb the pandemic.

