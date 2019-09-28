UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration California Highway Fund Cuts Must Be Probed - Senator Feinstein

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The inspector general of the US Environmental Protection Agency must investigate a threat to withhold transportation and air quality funding from the state of California, Senator Dianne Feinstein said in a letter.

"I write to ask that you investigate whether there was inappropriate political interference in the recent threat from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to withhold transportation funding from California," Feinstein said on Friday.

On September 24, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler wrote to the California Air Resources board listing 130 state plans as justification to cut off Federal highway funding to the state, Feinstein said.

Feinstein claimed the EPA's backlog is nothing more than a pretext to attack California rather than a good-faith effort to help improve air quality.

