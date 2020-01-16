Trump Administration Cancels Three Classified Briefings on Iran Without Warning - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Trump administration has suddenly pulled the plug on three separate classified hearings for members of Congress on Iran that had been planned for this week without warning, CNN reported.

The Department of State has canceled two briefings that had been due to be held on Wednesday, the report said, citing Senate and House of Representatives staff members .

The Department of Defense called off a third briefing that had been planned for Thursday, also on Iran, for the House Armed Services Committee, citing scheduling issues, the report added.

One of the canceled State Department hearings was to have been to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the subject of US embassy security following the targeted assassination of Iranian Qods Force Commander Major General Qasem Soleimani, the report said.