UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Cancels Three Classified Briefings On Iran Without Warning - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:00 AM

Trump Administration Cancels Three Classified Briefings on Iran Without Warning - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Trump administration has suddenly pulled the plug on three separate classified hearings for members of Congress on Iran that had been planned for this week without warning, CNN reported.

The Department of State has canceled two briefings that had been due to be held on Wednesday, the report said, citing Senate and House of Representatives staff members .

The Department of Defense called off a third briefing that had been planned for Thursday, also on Iran, for the House Armed Services Committee, citing scheduling issues, the report added.

One of the canceled State Department hearings was to have been to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the subject of US embassy security following the targeted assassination of Iranian Qods Force Commander Major General Qasem Soleimani, the report said.

Related Topics

Senate Iran Trump Congress Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

3 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

4 hours ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.